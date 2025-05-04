Fire devours factory warehouse in Iran

Shafaq News/ A large fire broke out at a motorcycle factory in Mashhad, northeastern Iran, on Sunday, with a nearby warehouse spanning 4,000 square meters completely consumed by flames, according to the city’s fire department.

The warehouse, which contained large quantities of tires and cardboard, was fully engulfed when firefighting teams arrived at the scene, the department’s CEO said.

Emergency crews were dispatched immediately to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent facilities.

Reports of a powerful explosion and huge fire in #Mashhad, #IranExplosion and fire at Motorcycle factory and near #Iran #ElectrosteelPlant 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/A5ODg1EaR3 — Mahalaxmi Ramanathan (@MahalaxmiRaman) May 4, 2025

This is a breaking story…