Fire devours factory warehouse in Iran

2025-05-04T13:28:53+00:00

Shafaq News/ A large fire broke out at a motorcycle factory in Mashhad, northeastern Iran, on Sunday, with a nearby warehouse spanning 4,000 square meters completely consumed by flames, according to the city’s fire department.

The warehouse, which contained large quantities of tires and cardboard, was fully engulfed when firefighting teams arrived at the scene, the department’s CEO said.

Emergency crews were dispatched immediately to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent facilities.

This is a breaking story…

