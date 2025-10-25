Refinery celebration meets protest in Iraq’s oil capital

Shafaq News – Basra

On Saturday, security forces dispersed a gathering of oil-sector graduates in Basra as Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani visited the South Refineries Company to inaugurate a new petroleum project.

Protest leader Abu al-Hassan al-Shawi told Shafaq News that the group had been demonstrating for months outside the refinery, demanding employment in state-run oil firms. “We live above land producing more than four million barrels a day, yet we are denied our rights to work."

The graduates say the refinery project—part of the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) upgrade that will boost Iraq’s refining capacity and end gasoline imports—symbolizes their frustration. Despite Basra’s vast oil wealth, they argue that most jobs go to foreigners or workers from other provinces.