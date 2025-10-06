Protests sweep Iraq’s south over unpaid wages, water crisis

Shafaq News – Maysan / Basra

Protests erupted across Iraq’s southern provinces of Maysan and Basra on Monday over unpaid wages and worsening water shortages, with demonstrators staging sit-ins and blocking key roads.

In Maysan, dozens of contract employees gathered outside the provincial council building, demanding payment of salaries delayed for nine months. Protesters urged government action and warned of escalation if their dues were not released.

Local officials told Shafaq News that payments are expected to be “processed within a week and delivered retroactively.”

In oil-rich Basra, residents of al-Deir continued their sit-in for a third consecutive day, blocking access to the Majnoon and al-Fayhaa oil fields. The protest began last Thursday when locals shut down the main Baghdad–Basra highway over severe water shortages.

The movement’s leader told Shafaq News that residents face “acute water scarcity and rising salinity,” urging both the central and local governments to install an emergency water pipeline from al-Qurna or through the Japanese-funded water project.

He warned that prolonged inaction could force further escalation, saying the crisis “is a matter of life and death” and that residents will not back down until their rights are met.