Integrity Commission arrests electricity engineer in Babil

Shafaq News- Babil

The Federal Integrity Commission arrested an engineer working for the Middle Euphrates Electricity Distribution Company in Babil's Shubbar neighborhood, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The source added that the commission's Babil investigations office supported the operation.

No details were provided on the reason for the detention.

On June 28, Iraqi authorities launched a nationwide anti-corruption campaign, dubbed “Dawn Crackdown,” under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's direction. Informed sources told Shafaq News that the first phase is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects, while government sources said the second phase will focus on suspected corruption cases involving officials accused of owning luxury real estate projects in the United States, Europe, and Turkiye.