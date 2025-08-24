President Barzani, Kuwaiti Ambassador explore stronger relations

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Sunday, the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Iraq, Hassan Mohammad Zaman, to discuss the foundations of understanding and ways to strengthen relations between the two sides.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani expressed gratitude for Kuwait’s continued support, stressing the importance of advancing relations to serve both parties and contribute to regional stability.

Zaman voiced Kuwait’s interest in expanding cooperation with Iraq in various sectors.

The meeting also addressed opportunities for Kuwaiti investment in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and broader developments across the region.