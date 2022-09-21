Michael Palin: Into Iraq: Channel 5 release date of adventure travel series 

Shafaq News/ Michael Palin’s Channel 5 documentary series Into Iraq will follow his travels across the Middle Eastern country. The series will air shortly after the release of his travel book of the same name which recounts his experiences in a country that has been wracked by decades of conflict.

Filmed over three weeks, Palin will follow the River Tigris from eastern Turkey for more than 1000 miles across the length of Iraq. The country is associated in the West with the war that lasted from the US invasion in 2003 until the troop withdrawal in 2011.

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) were defeated in 2017, but low-level ISIL threats persist in the country. However, Iraq is also known for being the cradle of civilisation and has an ancient and rich culture, which Palin will seek out on his travels.

What is Michael Palin: Into Iraq about?

The travel series will follow Palin as he travels to Iraq, seeing the country for the first time, just as most of the audience will. The first episode will see Palin travel by train from the snowy mountains of eastern Turkey into Iraq for the first time, beginning his epic journey.

In the second episode he will gain access to the oil fields of Baghdad, the country’s capital. He will visit a shrine along the River Tigris which honours victims of the Camp Speicher massacre, in which 1,700 Iraqi cadets were executed by ISIL.

Palin told The Express: "I don’t go into these experiences expecting to be frightened. I go into them expecting them to be absolutely fine like they’re only headlines in the papers.

"But you get there and realise it’s a different matter, you realise there is a lot of anger around and that could be dangerous.

"I was told not to go out at night because we would be a target, but that’s my favourite thing to do, to go out for a walk and grab a coffee or a beer.”

When is Michael Palin: Into Iraq on TV?

The first episode of Michael Palin: Into Iraq will air on Tuesday 20 September on Channel 5 at 9pm.

There are three hour-long episodes in the series and they will be released at the same time weekly. Episodes will also be available to watch on My5 shortly after they are first broadcast.

Source: nationalworld.com