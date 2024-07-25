Kurdistan authorities foil drug smuggling operation to UK

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Erbil Directorate of Anti-Narcotics in the Kurdistan Region reported the arrest of several suspects in two separate operations, along with the seizure of 40 kilograms of "crystal" methamphetamine and 19 books covered in the same substance.

The directorate stated that "the first operation involved the confiscation of 19 bundles of books covered in crystal meth, which were intended for transport to the United Kingdom. In the second operation, the directorate’s teams in Erbil arrested three suspects in possession of 40 kilograms of crystal meth."

The statement further explained that, in the first operation, the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of the Kurdistan Region Security Agency/al-Sulaymaniyah was notified by a judge's order, due to information indicating that additional quantities of narcotics were being prepared for shipment.

The suspects are currently in custody and under investigation per anti-narcotics laws.