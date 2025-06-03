Missile strikes rock Israel: Ben-Gurion flights suspended

Shafaq News/ Israel’s military said two rockets were launched from Syria on Tuesday, triggering air raid sirens in the Golan Heights as tensions flared on multiple fronts. The rockets fell in open areas, with no immediate reports of casualties.

Israeli artillery responded by shelling areas in Syria’s Daraa province.

#عاجل 🔴 الانذارات التي تم تفعيلها في منطقة جنوب هضبة الجولان ناتجة عن اطلاق قذيفتيْن من سوريا نحو الأراضي الاسرائيلية سقطتا في مناطق مفتوحة — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 3, 2025

Separately, Israel’s air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen toward Tel Aviv. Shrapnel from the interception damaged homes in the town of Macabim, west of Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

#عاجل 🔴 اعتراض صاروخ أطلق من اليمن وسبب في تفعيل انذارات في بعض المناطق في البلاد — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 3, 2025

Houthis' (Ansarallah) spokesperson, Yahya Saree, stated that "the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport in the occupied area of Yaffa using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile. "

He added that the operation successfully achieved its goal, "causing millions of herds of usurping Zionists to flee to shelters, halting airport operations, and preventing a US military cargo plane from landing at Lod Airport for the second consecutive day."

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية استهدفت مطار اللد في منطقة يافا المحتلة وذلك بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي نوع فلسطين2. pic.twitter.com/adYuu1COa5 — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21yemen) June 3, 2025

The attacks prompted alarms in nearly 300 locations, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and parts of the occupied West Bank.

Ben-Gurion Airport temporarily suspended flights after the missile alert, while local authorities said sirens also sounded in Israel’s northern and southern regions.

The story was updated to include Yahya Saree's statement.