ISX trades +$4M worth of shares in weekly trading

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded a total weekly trading volume exceeding 6 billion Iraqi dinars (IQD), ($4.25M), across five sessions held this week.

According to ISX data, the ISX60 index closed at 945.53 points in the first trading session of the week and ended the week at 945.08 points, marking a 0.05% decline from its opening session close.

Meanwhile, the ISX15 index opened the week at 1,149.36 points and closed at 1,171.72 points, recording a 1.91% increase from its first session close.

A total of 5,086 buy and sell contracts were executed on shares of listed companies during the week.