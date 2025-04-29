Visit Kurdistan: Explore the timeless majesty of Halgurd Mountain

Shafaq News/ In the northeastern edge of Iraq, where the Kurdish mountains lean into the Iranian border, Halgurd rises into the Zagros range. At 3,607 meters, it is the country’s highest peak—but its true significance can’t be measured in altitude alone. The mountain exudes a presence that doesn’t announce itself, yet lingers, timeless and unshaken.

Where Time Rests

Halgurd belongs to a realm untouched by convenience or commercialism. It is part of the Halgurd-Sakran National Park, a sanctuary of ecological richness and cultural depth. Valleys carved by ancient glaciers thread between wildflower-covered slopes, while its ridgelines, dusted in snow long after the lowlands bloom, stand as markers of endurance.

The road to Halgurd begins in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, and winds northeast through Shaqlawa, Soran, and finally Choman—a journey of about three and a half hours. As the terrain shifts from city edges to alpine curves, the landscape prepares you for something elemental. In Choman, the final town before the ascent, simple lodgings and warm, rooted hospitality await.

Beyond Choman, the trail narrows and guidance becomes essential—especially in winter or early spring when snow masks the land. But the path is more than physical. It demands a different pace, one shaped by observation and stillness, inviting visitors into a deeper awareness of place and self.

The Mountain’s Breath

Halgurd transforms quietly with the seasons. Spring climbs the slopes with bursts of wildflowers, while the upper peaks cling to their snow. In summer, the air clears, revealing distant horizons even as the rest of Iraq swelters. Autumn cloaks the land in gold and rust before winter veils it in snow and silence.

These changes arrive without spectacle. They move through the landscape without seeking attention. The mountain’s allure lies not in grandeur, but in the steadiness of its rhythm.

The best trekking conditions span from May to September, when trails are more accessible. Winter, though harsh, offers unmatched clarity and solitude for the prepared—an experience of earth distilled to rock, snow, and sky.

A Journey Inward

Climbing Halgurd is more than a test of strength. It is a quiet unfolding. The route passes cold springs, windblown grasslands, and the occasional shepherd tracing paths shaped by generations. There are no distractions here—just the raw essence of movement and breath.

The ascent is not a performance. It builds slowly, layer by layer—of height, of quiet, of awareness. At the summit, the horizon stretches beyond borders, but the real reward is inward: the sense of having passed through something unshaped by urgency.

What remains, long after the descent, is not just the view—but the echo of stillness.

A Cultural Symbol Etched in Stone

For the Kurdish people, Halgurd is more than a geographic marker. It carries memory, identity, and resilience. It lives in poetry, in oral traditions, and in the footsteps of those who’ve returned to it across generations—not for sport, but for reconnection.

The mountain has offered shelter in times of turmoil, inspiration in times of reflection. Its significance is not symbolic alone—it is lived, remembered, and passed on.

A Future That Protects the Past

With growing interest in Halgurd, the balance between access and preservation is becoming critical. The Kurdistan Regional Government has acknowledged the importance of safeguarding this heritage. Initiatives are underway to establish marked trails, sustainable camping zones, and environmental protections that will allow visitors to engage without diminishing what makes the mountain sacred.