Vision Education supports education in Soran region with supplies for 512 schools

Shafaq News/ Vision Education, a leading company in the field of education in Iraqi Kurdistan, has launched its largest initiative yet, aiming to provide essential supplies to 512 government schools and kindergartens within the boundaries of the Autonomous Administration of Soran.

The initiative includes the distribution of oil heaters, blackboards, metal cupboards, laptops, projector devices, air coolers, sports supplies, and kindergarten sports equipment. The total number of supplies reached 4,000.

Geographically, the initiative covers schools and kindergartens in various areas, including Mergasor (176 schools), Soran (110 schools), Jarman (66 schools), Khalifan (63 schools), Sidakan (53 schools), and Rawanduz (44 schools).

This initiative, benefiting more than 70,000 students and school administrations directly, is a significant step for Vision Education in serving the Kurdish people and enhancing the education sector in the Kurdistan Region.

The selection of this area was driven by several key reasons. Firstly, most residents in this region are economically disadvantaged, making them particularly vulnerable. Secondly, the region, situated on the border of Iran and Turkey, is remote and mountainous, posing challenges to education development. Additionally, the schools in the area have historically faced poor conditions and a lack of support, leading residents to seek better educational opportunities in other cities. Moreover, the region's residents are diverse, representing various classes, segments, and religions without discrimination.

Vision Education, established in Erbil in 2018, is committed to fostering positive change and development through education. The company has been actively involved in building and restoring public and private schools, providing aid to students, and offering scholarships to hundreds of students within and outside the Kurdistan Region.

Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the founder and supervisor of the company, oversees its pioneering projects.