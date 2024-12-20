US-Led coalition reaffirms commitment to protect Kurdish region in Syria

Shafaq News/ The US-led coalition remains committed to protecting northeastern Syria's Kurdish region from military escalation, a senior official from the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) said on Friday.

The AANES official, Jamill Rahmano, painted a picture of Syria as “uncertain and evolving,” where the future remains clouded by ongoing negotiations among international and regional powers.

Highlighting the coalition’s pivotal role in averting military escalations, he pointed to a recent meeting in Raqqa that brought together the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and local leaders. During the talks, the coalition reiterated its stance, northeastern Syria is governed by international agreements that make military incursions unlikely.

Rahmano also voiced concerns over continued Turkish military activity in Kurdish areas, underscoring the importance of coalition efforts in maintaining regional stability. Regarding de-escalation proposals, he confirmed, “Discussions are underway to designate Kobani as a demilitarized zone to prevent ongoing Turkish bombardment.”

Service conditions in the region remain dire with electricity supplied for only four hours daily, although water access is stable, Rahmano noted.

The conflict between Turkiye and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria continues to escalate. Turkiye regards the SDF, particularly its primary faction, the People's Protection Units (YPG), as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it designates as a terrorist organization.

Turkiye's staunch opposition to any form of autonomous Kurdish governance in the region has fueled repeated military campaigns, often carried out alongside its ally, the Syrian National Army (SNA). Despite multiple US-brokered ceasefire efforts, the situation remains volatile, with tensions showing no signs of abating