Toyota unveils plans to establish a production site in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Sardar Bibani, the agent Toyota Corporation in Iraq, on Thursday announced a future plan to manufacture Toyota vehicles in Iraq.
The announcement came during the opening of the company's first mechanical maintenance and training center in Iraq earlier today.
Bibani, in the presence of representatives, delegates, and agents of the parent company, Toyota, in the Middle East, said, "this center will produce skilled Iraqi professionals capable of maintaining Toyota vehicles and providing services to their users."
"We have long-term plans to open the first-ever Toyota vehicle production facility in Iraq, a pioneering endeavor in the Middle East," he added.