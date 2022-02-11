The ethnographic museum: a hidden gem in the middle of Khanaqin 

Shafaq News / It is very little known that an important era of Khanaqin's history relies in a wide range of art collections and paintings, displayed in the Khanaqin ethnographic museum.

Handicrafts, sculptures, and statues of great literature characters, judges, merchants, etc... can be found in the museum to help those who visit it understand everything about the city until 80 years ago, according to the museum director, Majid Shalyar.

Shalyar told Shafaq News agency that the project was established in 2011 but inaugurated in 2022, noting that it provides exclusive information about the city's architecture, fashion, and demographic reality during the mentioned era.

The museum, according to Shalyar, was funded by the locals' donations who care about the city's heritage and intend to preserve it for the next generations.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2004337149749851