Security forces seize 200 kg of drugs in Erbil and Al-Anbar, arrest suspected traffickers

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish Asayish forces and Iraq's General Directorate of Drug Control announced the seizure of approximately 200 kilograms of drugs in separate operations in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, and Al-Anbar in western Iraq.

Erbil's Asayish Directorate reported that its forces confiscated 85 kilograms of crystal meth and cocaine during two separate security operations. "Four individuals, three of whom are Syrian nationals, were arrested on charges of drug trafficking."

Simultaneously, the General Directorate of Drug Control revealed that 100 kilograms of the drug Captagon were seized in Al-Anbar following a meticulous intelligence operation lasting seven consecutive days. "The operation culminated in an ambush that caught the traffickers red-handed as they attempted to smuggle the Captagon pills hidden within a fruit transport vehicle."

The statement added that the entire international drug trafficking network, consisting of four members, was dismantled, and the suspects have been detained under a judicial order. Under Article 27 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50 of 2017, international drug trafficking in Iraq carries a potential death penalty.