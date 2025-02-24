Outgoing UK ambassador to Iraq reaffirms support for Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ On Monday, UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen reaffirmed his country’s continued support for the Kurdistan Region during a farewell meeting with Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, as he concluded his diplomatic tenure in Iraq.

In a statement, Barzani expressed his “gratitude for the Ambassador's effortsin strengthening ties between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.” He recognized the Ambassador's “important role in promoting cooperation across different sectors and wished him all the best in his future endeavors.

In response, Hitchen thanked Kurdistan and its people for their support during his tenure and reiterated the United Kingdom’s “ongoing commitment to supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in all its aspects.”

According to the statement, the meeting also addressed the UK's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, among other “shared interests,” and was attended by the British Consul General in the Kurdistan Region.