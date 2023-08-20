Kurdistan's president hosts transition meeting with Global Coalition commanders

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with a high-level delegation from the U.S.-led Global Coalition in Erbil on Sunday, a press release by his bureau said.

The visiting delegation, according to the press release, was led by the outgoing commanding general of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), Mathew McFarlane, and his successor, Major General Joel B. Vowell.

The brief press release did not disclose the subjects discussed during the meeting.