Iraq targets self-sufficiency buy refining capacity with Basrah gasoline unit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Saturday inaugurated a gasoline production unit at the Basrah Refinery in a bid to reduce reliance on imports and achieve self-sufficiency in fuel production.

The 11,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) unit is part of a broader government push to modernize the domestic refining sector. It is expected to generate annual savings of $350 million in foreign currency spent on gasoline imports.

"This project is a significant step towards increasing domestic production of high-quality gasoline," said Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani. "It will contribute to import reduction and budgetary savings for the state."

The unit's completion follows the recent commissioning of a 70,000-bpd refining unit at Basrah.

Both projects were executed by local companies after "hesitation" from foreign firms, Abdul-Ghani added.

He reiteratdd the government's long-term goal of achieving self-sufficiency in fuel production and transitioning to a net exporter.

"The past year and a half have seen significant progress in the refining sector," Abdul Ghani said, citing completed projects at the Northern Refinery (150,000 bpd) and Karbala Refinery (140,000 bpd), alongside isomerization units at both the middle and northern Refineries.

Undersecretary of the Ministry for Refining Affairs, Hamid Younis, said the government seeks to maximize domestic production and improve fuel quality. "Several refining projects are underway across Iraq, including a 55,000-bpd catalytic cracking unit being built by Japan's JGC Corporation."