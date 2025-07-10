Iraq's import procedures: Baghdad and Erbil seek unification

Shafaq News - Baghdad/Erbil

The Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control (COSQC) met with a delegation from the Kurdistan Region to unify import procedures across Iraq, the Ministry of Planning announced on Wednesday.

The meeting, part of the implementation of Ministerial Order No. 79/S of 2024, follows a recent agreement between the Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to align customs and quality control practices nationwide.

Chaired by COSQC President Fayadh Mohammed Abd, the session brought together federal and regional officials to discuss practical steps for enforcing the agreement. “The initiative aims to streamline trade at border crossings by standardizing product specifications and inspection protocols,” he stated.

He also highlighted the need for continued coordination between Baghdad and Erbil to ensure effective implementation, enhance transparency, and protect consumers through consistent national quality standards.

Meanwhile, the KRG delegation reaffirmed its commitment to the agreement and expressed its intent to deepen economic integration with the federal government, aiming to benefit citizens throughout Iraq.

Issued earlier this year, the ministerial order seeks to harmonize technical requirements for imports and facilitate smoother trade between the Kurdistan Region and the rest of the country. The unified approach is expected to create a more transparent business environment and shield local markets from non-compliant goods.