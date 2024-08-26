Historic first: Sunni Kurdish figure Hosseinzadeh appointed vice president in Iran

Shafaq News/ Abdolkarim Hosseinzadeh has been appointed to a high-ranking government position, marking a historic first as a Sunni Kurdish figure assumes such a position.

“By decree, the president designated Abdolkarim Hosseinzadeh to the post of vice president in charge of rural development and disadvantaged areas of the country because of his valuable experience,” said the presidential website.

In this context, Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian highlighted the need to improve living conditions for rural populations and enhance rural development indicators, emphasizing that this “will support the country's resilient economy in coordination with executive bodies, under the supervision of the appointed vice president.”

Born in 1980 in Naqadeh, Hosseinzadeh holds a master's degree in urban planning from Tehran University of Science and Technology and is known as a reformist political figure, having served as the head of the Citizenship Rights bloc in parliament and representing Naqadeh and Ashnoye in the Islamic Council for two terms.

The appointment comes amid significant political shifts in Iran, following the death of former President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, with Massoud Pezeshkian now leading the Islamic Republic.