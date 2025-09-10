Clashes between SDF and Syrian army kill civilian in Aleppo

Shafaq News – Aleppo

On Wednesday, clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian army killed one civilian and injured several others in eastern Aleppo countryside, Syrian sources reported.

The exchange of fire including rocket launchers caused material damage to civilian homes, the sources pointed out.

These developments come amid rising tensions between the Syrian army and the SDF in several areas of northern and eastern Syria, where intermittent clashes continue to erupt.

The SDF have not yet commented on the event.

Damascus and the SDF remain at odds despite signing a March agreement on integration, with recent clashes in Aleppo’s countryside and limited incursions escalating after the Unity of Stance Conference.