Veteran Iraqi actor Hammudi "Abousi" al-Harithi Dies at 88

Shafaq News/ Renowned Iraqi actor Hammudi al-Harithi, best known for his iconic role as "Aboosi" in the popular television series "Tahta Moosa al-Hallaq" (Under the Barber's Razor), died on Saturday, his family confirmed. His son, Harith Hammudi al-Harithi, announced his father's passing in a heartfelt Facebook post.

Born in 1936, al-Harithi began his artistic journey at the Institute of Fine Arts, studying under renowned Iraqi artists Jawad Selim and Faeq Hassan. He later focused on acting and directing, making significant contributions to Iraqi theater, television, and film.

Al-Harithi's breakthrough role came in the 1960s with his portrayal of the endearingly grumpy character "Aboosi" in the iconic comedy series "Tahta Moosa al-Hallaq."

Throughout his career, al-Harithi appeared in numerous plays, television series, and films, including "Hayat al-Azaam" (Lives of the Great), "Ma al-Khalideen" (With the Immortals), and "Caricature". He was also a prolific voice actor, lending his talent to over 500 radio and television productions.