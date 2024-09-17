Sources: Urgent security sweep in Dhi Qar targets extortion networks
2024-09-17T10:53:13+00:00
Shafaq News/ In Dhi Qar governorate, a major security operation has been launched targeting extortion networks involving local officials.
The crackdown has resulted in the arrest of prominent figures, including members of the provincial council, with ongoing efforts to apprehend additional suspects. There are speculations about political interference in Baghdad aimed at resolving the issue.
The story will be updated shortly with further details.