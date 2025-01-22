Trump's envoy names Gulf country most likely to normalize with Israel

Shafaq News/ Steve Weitzman, US President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, expressed confidence that all countries in the region could eventually join efforts to normalize relations with Israel.

In an interview with Fox News, Weitzman pointed Qatar when he was asked to name specific country, highlighting its key role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

For the first time, Qatar - home to a Hamas office- was mentioned in the context of normalization with Israel.

The UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco have already normalized relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords, a diplomatic initiative spearheaded by Trump during his first term.

Last Monday, Trump suggested that Saudi Arabia would eventually join these normalization efforts, saying, "I believe Saudi Arabia will ultimately join the Abraham Accords."

On Sunday, Mike Waltz, Trump's nominee for National Security Advisor, also discussed a potential "deal" between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio (before his confirmation) said there was a genuine opportunity to expand the Abraham Accords to include Saudi Arabia.

Among the key issues under discussion for normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel are a US-Saudi defense pact, support for Saudi's civilian nuclear program, and Israeli steps to improve conditions for Palestinians.