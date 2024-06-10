Trained by UN, Iraqi journalists, activists establish network to tackle endemic corruption

Shafaq News/ Iraqis yearning for a future free of corruption are banding together, with journalists and activists forming a network to expose wrongdoing and advocate for change.

Kawthar Al-Mohammadi, a resident of Falluja liberated from ISIL control, returned home determined to rebuild. But she sees tackling corruption as essential. "We all dream of a stable, transparent Iraq," she told Reuters. "Corruption is a major obstacle to rebuilding our communities."

Amira Ali, a Baghdad-based fact-checker with the Tech for Peace Organization, agrees. "Corruption is a scourge plaguing Iraqi society," she said. Ali participated in a recent workshop series funded by the European Union and delivered by the UN Development Programme's (UNDP) Anti-Corruption and Arbitration Initiatives (ACAI). The five sessions equipped journalists and civil society members with investigative reporting skills to expose corruption.

"We want to be agents of change," said Kawthar. "By raising awareness about the harm corruption inflicts, we can fight for a just and transparent Iraq."

Amira stressed the importance of collective action. "Everyone has a responsibility to fight corruption," she said. "This workshop empowered me to contribute not just as a fact-checker, but as a citizen seeking a more equitable society."

The participants, representing diverse communities across Iraq, have formed a network to combat corruption. This initiative aligns with the Iraqi government's priorities, and UNDP is providing further support through network-building training. ACAI's broader goals include fostering a business-friendly environment and strengthening anti-corruption legislation.