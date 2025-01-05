Dollar exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates dropped with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,450 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 151,700 dinars on Saturday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 152,500 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 150,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate decreased, with the selling price at 151,200 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 151,000 dinars.