Masoud Barzani discusses political challenges with Wasit Governor

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with Wasit Governor Mohammad Jamil Al-Mayahi on Saturday to discuss political issues and the obstacles hindering the stability and prosperity of Iraqi governorates.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the Kurdish leader hosted Governor Al-Mayahi and a delegation from the Wasit Ajmal Alliance. The discussions focused on the political situation and the challenges affecting the stability and development of Iraqi governorates.

The statement highlighted the emphasis on coordination and joint efforts between the Kurdistan Region, Wasit, and other Iraqi cities to deliver services to citizens, promote reconstruction, and ensure stability and prosperity across various sectors.