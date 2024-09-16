Iraqi surgeon-turned-artist explores human condition in London exhibit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi artist and surgeon Ala Bashir has unveiled his latest solo exhibition, "The Hard Bargain," in London, captivating audiences with a profound explorations of life, death, and the human condition.

Bashir, renowned for his pioneering work in reconstructive surgery, has seamlessly merged his medical expertise with his artistic passion to create a series of thought-provoking works. His large-scale paintings, measuring up to four meters by two meters, adorn the walls of the Millennium Gallery, offering a visual feast for the senses.

The murals depicts universal themes of existence, mortality, and the complexities of human nature. Bashir’s signature style is a blend of expressionism and surrealism which often feature recurring motifs such as crows and the human form.

"The Hard Bargain" title reflects Bashir's belief in the constant negotiations and compromises that shape human life. The artist contends that individuals are perpetually caught between opposing forces, such as love and hate, life and death, and right and wrong.

Bashir’s works have been met with critical acclaim, drawing comparisons to the masters of modern art. His ability to seamlessly blend his medical knowledge with his artistic vision has resulted in paintings that are both visually striking and intellectually stimulating.

As a surgeon, he gained international recognition in 1980s after he successfully reattached the hand of a Bulgarian engineer and treated victims of severe burns and deformities resulting from wars like the Iran-Iraq War, the Gulf War, and the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq.

In parallel with his medical career, Bashir evolved as an artist, starting with impressionist works in the 1950s before gradually shifting to his current style, expressionism and surrealism.