Iraq strengthens US ties to harness energy potential

Shafaq News – Baghdad

As Iraq faces regional turbulence and the growing influence of foreign powers, the country is moving decisively to align its internal development goals with strategic partnerships, most notably with the United States. This alignment centers on energy reform and national stability, key themes that are shaping Baghdad’s foreign policy and economic priorities.

According to Atalayar Magazine, Baghdad has reoriented its relationship with Washington, driven by a dual imperative: to secure a reliable energy supply and strengthen its internal stability. This mutual rapprochement allows Iraq to move towards greater energy and political independence, while for Washington, it represents an opportunity to counter the regional influence of Iran and China.

To continue reading, click here