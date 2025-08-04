Iraq’s Foreign Ministry dismisses leaked ambassador list as “inaccurate”

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry has rejected widespread reports and leaked documents claiming to reveal its latest list of ambassadorial nominees, calling the circulating information false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry stressed that the lists do not reflect the official selections or the candidates’ true qualifications. It accused certain political actors of exploiting the issue for “electoral and personal purposes,” including individuals who failed to meet the selection criteria and are now attempting to discredit the process by publishing forged résumés and false information.

“These efforts aim to undermine the credibility of Iraq’s diplomatic corps and disrupt the institutional selection process,” the Ministry warned, emphasizing that the evaluation was carried out by a high-level committee over two years using strict, objective standards.

بيان صحفي بشأن قائمة السفراء – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/VIbvJd6XLr pic.twitter.com/UGfQlCxsSQ — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) August 4, 2025

The backlash follows the circulation of names—some reportedly tied to influential political figures—for ambassadorial and attaché roles. Critics, including members of parliament, have questioned the transparency and legality of the nominations. More than 100 MPs have endorsed a proposal to amend the Foreign Service Law to restrict external appointments, while legal experts argue the government has already exceeded the 25% limit for non-diplomatic nominees.

The Ministry clarified that half of the proposed candidates are veteran diplomats with ranks such as Minister Plenipotentiary or Counselor. The rest include qualified individuals from academic, social, and national backgrounds. By contrast, a 2009 appointment round included over 90% external nominees, compared to a significantly more balanced distribution today.

The need to fill vacant posts, the Ministry added, has grown urgent. Only 27 ambassadors are currently in service, 11 of whom have reached retirement age, with five more set to retire by 2026. Meanwhile, 94 foreign missions, 18 departmental posts, and 4 Deputy Minister positions legally require ambassador-level leadership—leaving a gap of more than 90 positions.

To reassure the public, the Ministry affirmed its commitment to fair representation, national balance, and competence, confirming that 62% of nominees hold postgraduate degrees, 23% are relatives of martyrs, political prisoners, or employees dismissed for political reasons, and 64% come from public sector backgrounds. The remainder includes academics, civil society professionals, and political figures—all vetted for integrity, qualifications, and alignment with transitional justice principles.

The Ministry concluded that bolstering Iraq’s diplomatic corps is essential to defending the country's interests and people amid intensifying regional and global challenges.