Iraq ranks 61st globally among the safest countries in the world

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked 61st globally out of 100 countries listed and 7th in the Arab world in terms of safety for 2024, according to CEOWORLD magazine.

The magazine issued a report ranking the safest countries by considering various dimensions including safety from violent crimes, protection from terrorism, transportation safety, health measures (including diseases), and safety for specific groups such as women, foreign travelers, migrants, and expatriates.

According to the report, in 2024, “Andorra, situated in the Pyrenees mountains between Spain and France, was named the world’s safest country. Despite being one of Europe’s smallest and least-populated countries, with only around 82,000 residents, it attracts over 3.5 million overseas visitors yearly, making it the country with the most tourists per capita,” with a score of 97.68 points. The United Arab Emirates followed with 97.13 points, Greenland with 96.98 points, and Liechtenstein in Europe with 96.97 points.

Out of 188 countries worldwide, Iraq ranked 61st globally, with a score of around 82 points out of 100.

The index placed five Arab countries in the category of the safest countries, with Iraq ranking 7th after the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Qatar.

The magazine added, ”African countries are facing significant crime problems, which have impacted their global relations. For instance, in 2023, investment flows to African nations declined by $48 billion due to the high crime rate.” It pointed out that “despite Africa boasting many iconic attractions, tourism is affected mainly due to internal conflict, political instability, and crime rates. Togo holds the first place in terms of its crime rate in Africa.”