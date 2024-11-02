Iraq ranks 46th in Age Dependency Ratio globally, 7th among Arab countries

Shafaq News/ Iraq has been ranked 46th globally out of 212 countries and seventh among Arab nations for the highest Age Dependency Ratio (ADR), according to a report by the US magazine CEO World.

The magazine stated that " ADR is an important economic indicator that represents the balance between the economically dependent population (ages 0–15 and 65+) and the economically active population (ages 15–64). " It noted that this ratio is calculated by dividing the number of dependents by the number of producers and multiplying the result by 100.

On a global demographic level, Niger emerged as the country with the highest ADR, reaching 105.86%. This presents a significant economic challenge, as the working-age population bears the burden of supporting a large number of young children and the elderly. Following Niger, the Central African Republic recorded an ADR of 103.35%, Somalia at 99.65%, Mali at 99.05%, and Chad at 98.85%.

According to the magazine, the United Arab Emirates has the lowest ADR at 20.76%, followed closely by Qatar at 21.16%.

In summary, Iraq's ADR stands at 70.55%, placing it 46th globally and seventh among Arab nations, trailing Somalia, Mauritania, Sudan, Eritrea, Palestine, and Yemen, while it is followed by Egypt, Lebanon, and Algeria.

