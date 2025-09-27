Iraq, Saudi firm sign deal to boost power efficiency

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity signed a memorandum of cooperation on Saturday with Saudi company Continuous Nitrogen Services to improve the performance and efficiency of the country’s power plants.

According to a Ministry statement, the memorandum includes technical and operational cooperation such as treating oil residues at the Khayrat power plant in Karbala, reusing industrial water at the Hilla 2 station, applying advanced water treatment at power plants nationwide, and cleaning pipelines at the Musayyib gas plant with modern nitrogen technologies to improve efficiency and reduce breakdowns.