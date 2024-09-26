IFAD signs first post-ISIS agricultural investment deal with Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) announced that it had signed an agreement with Iraq, marking the launch of its first agricultural investment project in the country since the war against ISIS.

In a statement, IFAD noted that its previous involvement in Iraq had been limited to a regional grant for agricultural research. The new investment includes a seven-year loan project, along with a $16.23 million grant, complemented by an additional $2 million from the Adaptation for Smallholder Agriculture Programme (ASAP).

“The overarching goal for IFAD's engagement in Iraq is to support the Government’s priorities and national agricultural programmes aimed at increasing the productivity and income of smallholder farmers, while at the same time enhancing resilience to climate change,” the statement said.

The project will invest in improving irrigation infrastructure, enhancing food security and nutrition, and reducing poverty by increasing both agricultural and non-agricultural incomes.

IFAD added that “the project will contribute to reducing vulnerability and increasing the incomes of poor rural communities in the 4 southern Governorates of Missan, Muthana, Thi Qar and Qadisiyah; enhancing resilience to climate change of smallholder crop and livestock production systems; and enhancing the productivity and profitability of small-scale crop and livestock producers through access to financial services, technologies and remunerative markets.”