Hallo Mustafa Kaka Reza sworn in as Iraq’s Minister of Environment

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Hallo Mustafa Kaka Reza took the oath of office as Iraq's Minister of Environment, succeeding Nizar Amidi.

The oath was administered during a regular session of the Iraqi Parliament.

Earlier, a government source revealed to our agency that Amidi's resignation on October 25 followed a decision and consultation within the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), with Amidi set to focus on party work in the capital, Baghdad.