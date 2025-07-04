Gaza ceasefire unveiled, Hamas responds positively

Shafaq News – Gaza

Hamas submitted a “positive” response to the latest ceasefire proposal on Friday, following internal and factional consultations.

In an statement, the group confirmed that the response was delivered to mediators and characterized as constructive, adding, “the movement is ready to engage immediately and seriously in a new round of negotiations on the mechanism for implementing this framework.”

The proposed ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas—mediated by Egypt and Qatar, outlines a 60-day truce with phased hostage exchanges and humanitarian aid provisions, guaranteed by US President Donald Trump.

Eight living hostages would be released on day one. On day seven, Hamas would return the bodies of five deceased hostages, followed by five more bodies on day thirty. Two additional hostages would be freed alive on day fifty, and eight more deceased hostages would be returned on day sixty.

The proposal also includes the immediate transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza upon Hamas’s acceptance of the deal. Deliveries must continue throughout the 60-day truce and be provided “in large quantities and based on need,” referencing the humanitarian aid agreement signed on January 19, 2025. Distribution would be coordinated through agreed channels, including the United Nations and the Red Crescent.

Military and intelligence aerial activity over Gaza would be paused for 10 hours daily—or 12 hours on days when hostages are released. Moreover, on the first day of the agreement, Israeli forces would reposition in northern Gaza following the release of live hostages. After the return of deceased hostages on day seven, a further redeployment would occur in the south.

The proposal also mandates negotiations during the truce on key issues aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire. These talks would address the release of all remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, Israeli troop withdrawals, long-term security arrangements, governance of Gaza after the war, and the formal declaration of peace.