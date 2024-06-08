CBI reports over 1$ billion in weekly hard currency sales

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sold more than one billion US dollars in hard currency in the past week ending on June 7, 2024. According to an official report, CBI sold $1,115,909,967 over five days at an average of $231,181,993 per day. Sunday recorded the highest sales at $281,584,592, while Thursday had the lowest at $272,066,650. Foreign exchange transactions during the week amounted to $1,062,804,964 to boost international trade. The cash sales reached $93,105,000. The selling rate for documentary credits and international settlements via electronic cards was 1305 Iraqi dinars per dollar, while the rate for foreign transfers and cash sales stood at 1310 dinars per dollar.