Baghdad’s security shaken by “KFC Terror” amid 2014-style crackdown measures

Shafaq News/ The deployment of security forces in Baghdad, reminiscent of tactics used in 2014, has sparked mixed reactions among residents. The measures, aimed at curbing attacks on restaurants and businesses linked to the US in recent days, have been attributed to pro-Iranian factions or groups funded by them, in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Washington’s support for Tel Aviv.

While some citizens support the increased security presence, others fear that it could disrupt the relative calm that has prevailed for nearly two years.

“Baghdad is suffocating under the burden of security. The intensive deployment of security forces, their attempts to control street routes, and the numerous checkpoints,” said Mohammed Hussein, a taxi driver, while crossing the Army Canal between al-Sadr City and Palestine Street while observing security vehicles monitoring traffic flow.

“The targeting of restaurants could further deteriorate the security situation, which is something we do not want, especially as we enter the summer season when people are more active and enjoy spending time in restaurants and cafes,” he added.

Duha Saad, a government employee who commutes daily between her residence in al-Karrada and her workplace in al-Jadiriya, said the current situation has forced her to make drastic changes to her daily routine for security purposes. “The targeting of these establishments raises concerns that terrorist groups, possibly ISIS, might exploit the situation to disrupt the recent hard-earned calm,” Saad told Shafaq News Agency.

“My family has curtailed evening outings, especially to nearby restaurants and cafes, even those without foreign affiliations,” she added. “We trust the security forces’ commitment to public safety, but these are unsettling times.”

A Baghdad currency exchange owner, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed concern about the potential for collateral damage from security measures.

“There’s a fear that currency exchanges, businesses and even places outside the usual targets could be hit in these attacks,” he told Shafaq News Agency. “The problem is these perpetrators are unknown and don’t announce themselves, so it’s hard to know what’s safe.”

Ibrahim urged authorities to “step up efforts to protect both public and private interests. With these security gaps, there’s always the risk of criminals taking advantage to steal or cause trouble.”

Yesterday, an Iraqi lawmaker said the government fears to reveal the identity of the perpetrators of recent attacks, which he said are carried out under “the guise of a boycott on American products.”

Kazem al-Fayyad, a member of the Imtidad parliamentary bloc, warned of a “dangerous security lapse” with wider consequences.

“The continued targeting of restaurants points to a security vacuum,” Fayyad told Shafaq News Agency. “There are definitely external and internal actors seeking to destabilize Baghdad.”

Al-Fayyad said the government fears exposing those behind the attacks, despite security forces detaining some suspects with known political affiliatons.

“So far, no details have been revealed,” he said.

Yesterday, security forces in Baghdad fired warning shots to disperse a crowd attempting to close down two American restaurants in the Palestine Street area.

Earlier this week, the security forces arrested suspects linked to restaurant attacks in Baghdad. The Ministry of Interior said some of the detainees are security personnel. The ministry, in a statement Wednesday, said the arrests warrants were issued against individuals accused of vandalism under Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Law. The attacks, which occurred between May 26th and 30th, targeted American and British businesses, including KFC restaurants, the Chili House Liz restaurant, the Cambridge Institute, and a Caterpillar company.

The suspects reportedly confessed to involvement and collaboration with a group still at large.

The ministry condemned the actions of the officers who took part in the act while off duty, stating they were carried out “under the pretext of harming American interests.”

All detainees, including the security personnel, will face legal proceedings, the Ministry assured.

According to a security source, a total of eight attacks and attempted vandalism have targeted American and British restaurants and establishments in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. One of the targeted locations was an Iraqi business, but the attackers mistakenly believed it to be American.

The source added that ”seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the attacks, while the remaining suspects fled to an unknown location.”

Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanimi ordered indefinite deployment of security forces and surprise checkpoints, the source described as a “quasi-alert” state. “Increased patrols, a visible security presence, and vehicle inspections will be implemented. Any vehicle or motorcycle without a license plate will be prohibited from circulating.”

“Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also ordered deploying the elite Counter-Terrorism Apparatus in al-Karrada and near Palestine Street,” the source said. “This suggests authorities view the attackers as terrorist groups.”

The 6th Baghdad Emergency Regiment was withdrawn from Palestine Street and replaced by the Special Tasks Regiment of the Federal Police, the source added.

“Threats against restaurants, companies, and even security forces continue,” the source said, but security measures have been ramped up to the highest level. “Two riot police vehicles are now stationed in front of every American restaurant or agency.”