Baghdad on Alert: Al-Sudani inspects security for upcoming Arab Summits

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani visited the National Command Center (NCC) to oversee security preparations for the upcoming Arab Summit and Arab Economic and Social Development Summit.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani, who also serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, praised the performance of Iraq’s security institutions and the strategic plans put in place to safeguard the events.

The prime minister called for continued coordination between all security bodies to ensure the events proceed without incident, saying the gatherings represent an opportunity to present Iraq in a positive light. “The Arab Development Summit will serve as a key opportunity to boost investment in Iraq across various sectors—one of the government’s top strategic priorities.”

Yesterday, Al-Sudani affirmed that Iraq plans to drive substantive proposals addressing regional crises during the Arab summit.

Iraq is set to host the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad on May 17, marking its most significant regional diplomatic engagement in over a decade. The summit is expected to draw leaders and delegations from all 22 member states, providing a platform to address pressing regional issues, including the ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Syria, and Yemen.

Baghdad will also host the fifth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit on May 18, to foster economic collaboration and investment across the region. The country views it as a strategic opportunity to attract foreign interest and promote development initiatives.