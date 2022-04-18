Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Êzîdxan withdrew from a military point in Sinjar after clashes with the army

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-18T20:53:39+0000
Êzîdxan withdrew from a military point in Sinjar after clashes with the army

Shafaq News/ On Monday, clashes erupted between Êzîdxan forces loyal to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Iraqi army north of Sinjar district.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Êzîdxan forces refused to evacuate a military point in Dikuri complex, which led to armed clashes with the Iraqi Army."

"The clashes injured a citizen." The source added.

Later, the PKK-backed fighters withdrew from the military point when the Iraq army shot intensively at the Asayish Êzîdxan building.

It is worth noting that in 2020, The Iraqi government had reached a "historic deal" with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups. It paves the way for the reconstruction of the District and the total return of its people in coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

The agreement holds the local police, the National Security and Intelligence services the responsibility within the District.

It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar, including PKK.

 Yet, Sinjar Protection Forces are still deployed in the District.

 

related

A high-ranking security delegation arrived in Sinjar after the Turkish escalation

Date: 2021-03-15 07:29:18
A high-ranking security delegation arrived in Sinjar after the Turkish escalation

international team to excavate a new mass grave in Sinjar

Date: 2022-02-14 18:02:30
international team to excavate a new mass grave in Sinjar

Text of Sinjar agreement

Date: 2020-10-10 16:35:53
Text of Sinjar agreement

The first phase of the Sinjar agreement comes into effect

Date: 2020-12-01 11:42:28
The first phase of the Sinjar agreement comes into effect

Sinjar: PKK confiscates voters' IDs 

Date: 2021-09-10 18:46:28
Sinjar: PKK confiscates voters' IDs 

Iraqi Minister discusses the Yazidis situation with the Human Rights Commission

Date: 2021-02-18 14:55:59
Iraqi Minister discusses the Yazidis situation with the Human Rights Commission

"Kurdish" forces attack the Iraqi Army in Sinjar

Date: 2022-01-12 19:12:33
"Kurdish" forces attack the Iraqi Army in Sinjar

Yazidi MP stresses the need to implement the Sinjar agreement according to the constitution

Date: 2021-03-26 11:32:15
Yazidi MP stresses the need to implement the Sinjar agreement according to the constitution