without the Federal Government, KRG cannot secure the salaries of Kurdistan's public servants, Minister says

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cannot single-handedly afford the salaries of the Region's public servants without the financial support of the Federal Government; Kurdistan's Minister of Finance, Awat Sheikh Janab, said on Saturday.

In an interview with Gorran's official newspaper, the Minister said that the unpaid salaries are a debt of the KRG that it shall pay.

"The disbursement of the monthly salaries of the public sector employees in Kurdistan requires securing 895 billion dinars, which is beyond the Region's capacity," he said, "without the sums the Federal Government sends, we cannot secure the entire amount."

"We hope the Federal Government continues to send the monthly payments to secure the salaries of Kurdistan's public servants."

In July 11, a source in the Kurdistan Regional Government said that the federal government had deposited 200 billion dinars in the Regional Government's bank account.

By the end of last June, an official source in the KRG revealed that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had signed an official letter to disburse 200 billion dinars to pay the the salaries of employees serving in the public sector in the region.