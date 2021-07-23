Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

within 24 hours, four Iraqis found dead in Al-Hol Camp 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-23T18:21:53+0000
within 24 hours, four Iraqis found dead in Al-Hol Camp 

Shafaq News/ The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) found the bodies of four Iraqi refugees in al-Hol camp, east of al-Hasakah, northeastern Syria.

 A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "the security forces of al-Hol camp found the body of refugee Qahtan Ahmed Hassan, who was shot in the head this morning, Friday morning, in the first sector of Iraqi refugees."

 He added, "The Iraqi refugee, Ahmed Fayek Haroubi, was also found dead in the same sector by gunshots on Thursday evening."

 On Thursday morning, the security forces found an Iraqi refugee and a female refugee who had been shot dead in the first sector of the camp, according to the same source.

 It’s noteworthy that more than 20 people were found dead in the Camp since the Syrian Democratic Forces and Asayish launched a security operation last March.

Al-Hol camp is one of the largest camps that contains families and members of the ISIS in northeastern Syria, and it is home to more than 60,000 people from Syria and other countries.  Among them, there are 30,738 Iraqis of 8,256 families.

related

Transferring families from al-Hol to Al-Jada’a was forced by the U.S., MP says

Date: 2021-06-10 09:54:04
Transferring families from al-Hol to Al-Jada’a was forced by the U.S., MP says

An Iraqi refugee was found dead in Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-07-10 20:14:01
An Iraqi refugee was found dead in Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria

Twelve Iraqi and Syrian refugees died in Al-Hol camp in only two weeks

Date: 2021-01-22 14:35:11
Twelve Iraqi and Syrian refugees died in Al-Hol camp in only two weeks

Unidentified assailants killed an Iraqi and injured another in al-Hol camp

Date: 2021-02-21 05:42:11
Unidentified assailants killed an Iraqi and injured another in al-Hol camp

A tendency to return ISIS families to Iraq, Official

Date: 2021-04-28 18:19:12
A tendency to return ISIS families to Iraq, Official

Iraq to address the issue of al-Hol camp

Date: 2021-05-06 16:29:02
Iraq to address the issue of al-Hol camp

Iraq renews warning of transferring ISIS families to the Country

Date: 2021-05-22 21:07:08
Iraq renews warning of transferring ISIS families to the Country

Former MP: ISIS families passing through Sinjar is a huge insult to the victims

Date: 2021-05-25 11:43:19
Former MP: ISIS families passing through Sinjar is a huge insult to the victims