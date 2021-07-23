within 24 hours, four Iraqis found dead in Al-Hol Camp 

Shafaq News/ The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) found the bodies of four Iraqi refugees in al-Hol camp, east of al-Hasakah, northeastern Syria.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "the security forces of al-Hol camp found the body of refugee Qahtan Ahmed Hassan, who was shot in the head this morning, Friday morning, in the first sector of Iraqi refugees."

He added, "The Iraqi refugee, Ahmed Fayek Haroubi, was also found dead in the same sector by gunshots on Thursday evening."

On Thursday morning, the security forces found an Iraqi refugee and a female refugee who had been shot dead in the first sector of the camp, according to the same source.

It’s noteworthy that more than 20 people were found dead in the Camp since the Syrian Democratic Forces and Asayish launched a security operation last March.

Al-Hol camp is one of the largest camps that contains families and members of the ISIS in northeastern Syria, and it is home to more than 60,000 people from Syria and other countries. Among them, there are 30,738 Iraqis of 8,256 families.