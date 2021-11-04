three soldiers injured in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ An official security source reported on Thursday that ISIS attacked army units in Al-Rutba district, far west of Al-Anbar Governorate

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS launched an attack targeting a point of the 74th Brigade/the 5th Division of the Iraqi army forces, near Al-Taba'at area of Al-Rutba district."

The army forces clashed with the terrorists, injuring three soldiers and destroying an ISIS vehicle, killing all the terrorists.

The Al-Anbar Operations Commander, Lieutenant-General Nasser Al-Ghannam, said in a statement that the army forces "repelled an ISIS attack and killed terrorists in their vehicles."