Shafaq News/ The Military Intelligence Directorate announced today, Tuesday, that three drug dealers were arrested in Ramadi district.

The Directorate issued a statement saying, “A joint force, arrested three drug dealers in the Al-Bu Ali Al-Jassem area in Ramadi district, the center of Al-Anbar Governorate ".

The statement confirmed, "The arrested were referred to the judiciary in accordance with provisions of Article 28 of the Iraqi Penal Code."