the security in the Middle East is linked to the stability of Iraq and Kurdistan, US Official Says

Shafaq News/ The US Consul General in Erbil Roberto Palladino said on Saturday that US President Joe Biden believes that establishing security in the Middle East is linked to the stability of Iraq and Kurdistan Region.

Palladino said in a press conference held in the Jumanki oil field in Duhok; The United States is committed to supporting the Kurdistan Region, adding that President Biden believes that the establishment of security in the Middle East is linked to the stability of Iraq and the Region.

He noted that the United States will remain in the Region until it’s necessary to, stressing that it will contribute to the Region's stability process.

The US Consul in Erbil continued, "We are working to urge the major companies operating in the energy field to invest in the region, and to have an active role in the investment process."