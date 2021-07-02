Report

the power outage did not cause any damage to COVID-19 vaccines; Health Ministry says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-02T18:18:24+0000
the power outage did not cause any damage to COVID-19 vaccines; Health Ministry says

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment said on Friday the power outage did not cause any damage to COVID-19 vaccines.

 "The Ministry of Health has plans to deal with any possibility, and the power outage did not cause any damage," the ministry's spokesperson, Saif Al-Badr, told Shafaq News Agency.

Some coronavirus vaccines must be stocked at -70 degree Celsius.

Sune the beginning of the outbreak; Iraq recorded  1,359,836 cases including 17,256 deaths and  1,255,203 recoveries.

921,890 people have vaccinated so far.

