the political analyst Ibrahim Al-Sumaidaie to be released on Monday

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-20T16:43:46+0000
Shafaq News / A judicial source said the journalist Ibrahim Al-Sumaidaie will be released next Monday.

Iraq’s security forces arrested Al-Sumaidaie on Saturday in Baghdad, according to a member of his family.

Exclusive information to Shafaq News Agency said yesterday evening a security force raided al-Sumaidie's house in Baghdad and arrested him for unexplained reasons.

The Supreme Judicial Council clarified that Al-Sumaidaie “talked about state institutions in an inconvenient, and away from the freedom of expression.”

Al-Sumaidaie is an Iraqi political analyst, lawyer, and journalist. He is a member of the Rafidain Center for Dialogue, and the editor-in-chief of Al-Zaman newspaper, as well as a former officer in the Iraqi army.

