the escalating coronavirus pandemic is dangerous, Iraq’s Ministry of Health warns

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health recorded, on Wednesday that the highest daily rate of Covid-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Iraq.

A statement by the Ministry said “the escalating coronavirus pandemic is dangerous as the number of infections today Wednesday reached 6,051 confirmed cases, ... This confirms that most citizens, governmental and non-governmental institutions and the private sector continue not to adhering the preventive measures ... this poses a threat to our health institutions in terms of their capacity to absorb these increasing numbers.”

"We warn everyone that if the escalation continues, we will have to return to the curfew and closing facilities where people gather," the Iraqi health ministry said.

Iraq is the 28th place worldwide recording 809,092 cases and 14,095 fatalities.