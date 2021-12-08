the State of Law Coalition: We are with the judiciary's decisions

Shafaq News/ The spokesperson for the State of Law Coalition, Bahaa Al-Din Al-Nouri, confirmed on Wednesday that the Shiite Coordination Framework is awaiting the decisions of the Federal Court on appeals against the Electoral Commission to start forming the next government.

Al-Nouri told Shafaq News Agency, "The Coordination Framework forces provided evidence and appeals, which hope to lead to decisions to recount votes manually in all electoral stations."

He added, "The Framework respects the decisions of the Iraqi judiciary, but there are rights must be returned to their owners."

"The judiciary has two paths, either to say that the electoral process was of integrity or to find legal ways to correct the results. We are with the judiciary's decisions."

Concerning the demonstrators' withdrawal from the near the Green Zone Gates, if the Court's decision is issued in line with the framework's ambitions, Al-Nouri pointed out, "the decision will be issued according to the results of the meeting of the Coordination Framework."

On the expected meeting between the Framework forces and the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr in Al-Hannana, he added, "So far, the date has not been agreed upon, but it is hoped that joint committees will be formed between the two parties to maintain dialogues with all political forces, in preparation for naming the largest bloc and forming a government."

It is noteworthy that the Sadrist bloc topped the results of the elections last October after winning 73 seats in the Iraqi parliament.