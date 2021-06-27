Report

the Parliament Internal Code does not apply to the "Big fish", MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-27T09:23:41+0000
the Parliament Internal Code does not apply to the "Big fish", MP says

Shafaq News/ The Independent MP, Basem Khashan, on Sunday stated that the code for dismissing the MPs who do not attend the sessions does not apply to the "big fish".

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, MP Khashan said, "the current Parliament did not penalize the big fish for failing to appear."

"The penalty of missing the Parliament sessions might be dismissal from the council," he added.

"The Internal Order code of the Parliament is suspended. What really happens is electing an MP to stay in his house and not serve the people."

"The current Parliament does not represent the people, and the current system is not democratic. It is a system that serves the parties and blocs without obvious services to the poor citizens."

